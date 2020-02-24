(WFSB) – State officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for bobcats.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is asking everyone to keep an eye out for special bobcat tracking collars.
From November 2018 to March 2019, 50 bobcats in the state were trapped and fitted with GPS monitoring collars.
The collars do not harm the animals and are programmed to fall off after being worn from 300 days.
The last of the collars are expected to fall off over the next month.
Any resident who finds a collar is asked to contact DEEP’s Wildlife Center at 860-424-3000.
