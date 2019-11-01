NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are on the scene of a barricaded person Friday evening.
Police said a “violent suspect” is barricaded in a home in the area of Concord Street.
The area of Burr Street, Concord Street, Elmer Street, and Townsend Avenue are all blocked off due to the police activity.
Police said they received a call around 4 p.m. about a domestic incident at a home on Concord Street.
During the 911 call, the victim was able to escape, according to police.
An assault took place prior to the victim escaping from the home, but the victim was able to run away without suffering serious injuries.
Residents in the area are being asked to stay in their homes, but do not believe anyone is in danger.
The SWAT team as well as the hostage negotiation team are on the scene.
No additional details have been released at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
