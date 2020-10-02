NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- The Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for the city of Norwich on Thursday.
This comes as the positivity rate has spiked in the past few days, to nearly five times the state average at more than 5 percent.
RELATED: COVID-19 alert issued in Norwich, public schools switch to remote learning
Backus Hospital, which serves the region, said their drive-thru testing rate is reaching nearly 10 percent.
Now, the state is asking Norwich residents to limit trips and avoid indoor gatherings with people they don’t live with.
“I think that’s something that’s driven an increase in our community is loss of fear of the virus. The virus is still out there. And it’s starting to infect more people. At Backus, we were caring for more admitted patient now today than we did at the start of the pandemic,” said Dr. William Horgan, Medical Director of Quality and Safety at Backus Hospital.
Norwich health officials said they’ve gotten many questions about what parts of town, or what businesses people should avoid.
However, they said this is a community-wide spread, which is why they’re telling all residents to be on guard.
In response to the spike, the city created 10 additional testing sites in the last day, and the normal sites will also be expanding their hours this weekend.
Lines at pop-up testing sites ranged from 20 minutes to two hours on Friday, as downtown streets were nearly empty.
Business owners are saying it's a balance between staying health, and staying open.
"There are so many businesses that if they’re not given the opportunity to make sales, the bills still keep coming," said Rebecca Alert, of These Guys Brewing Co.
She said business has been consistent, but with a spike in COVID-19 cases, they'll be changing up their strategy soon.
"We’re trying to do more distance contact, more to go. We’re encouraging people to do more to go," she said.
Albert added that she's anticipated a COVID-19 increase, but not one this abrupt.
Health officials are just reminding people to remain vigilant.
"We want to make sure we contain that spread," said Patrick McCormack, of the UNCAS Health District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.