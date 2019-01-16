(WFSB) - Snow is in the forecast, and that has retailers who sell snow tools and supplies, beaming.
Most retailers buy their winter supplies, shovels, salt and equipment late in the summer, way ahead of the winter season.
When you have a winter season that’s lacking snow, those supplies sit and wait, until now.
Up until this latest forecast, Dean Tine at Montville Hardware could count on one hand the number of customers stocking up on snow melt and other snow and ice fighting supplies.
“Obviously with no snow not much is going out the door as far as ice melt, snow shovels, stuff like that,” said Tine.
Like many hardware stores and retailers, they buy their winter supplies at the end of the summer. Storing tons of bagged rock salt and ice melt until it’s needed, when a storm is forecast.
“As far as the hardware goes, ice is the goldmine,” Tine said.
So, what’s the difference in the product that you buy in a store?
Regular rock salt is good to 20 degrees below zero.
Calcium chloride this is good to thirty degrees below zero.
Customers were finally stopping in to get ready for the storm.
Rob Woodhall picked up a wide shovel blade and spreader for the William’s School.
“I use calcium chloride because the pellets get stuck to the feet and get dragged into the building, which is more of maintenance inside the building, so I use kind of a combination,” said Woodhall.
Calcium chloride starts to melt when exposed to moisture, so if you don’t use it all, it will fuse together like concrete by summertime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.