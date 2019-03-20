(WFSB) - Spring is in the air!
So is free ice cream and Italian ice.
To celebrate the first day of spring, free Italian ice for everyone today.
This was just one way people are springing into the season.
Getting back into the swing of spring for residents in CT.
“As a golfer being cooped up for 3, 4 months it’s tough,” said Wally Michaud.
But no winter lasts forever!
To celebrate first day of spring people were out at Black Rock State Park in Thomaston.
“Oh, it’s just nice to see you folks out here today and I hope other people are out enjoying this weather too,” said Abe Allen.
The sun beams did not disappoint.
People waited to get up to the front of the line at Dairy Queen in Plainville.
And why not celebrate because spring is finally here.
If you’re looking for a free treat, Rita’s has a free Italian ice and Dairy Queen is offering a free ice cream cone for the rest of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.