COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – Wednesday’s violent storm caused damage throughout several towns.
In Coventry, trees were snapped like matchsticks, and other towns like Rockville, Vernon, and Tolland also took the brunt of the storm.
It was surreal for Rich Matuszko to see his street, North River Road, come up on Channel 3 during tornado warning coverage.
“I see that tree fall down and I said, ‘get in the basement,’ and as soon as we got in the basement, the power went out,” Matuszko said.
When neighbors in the are emerged to survey the damage, they saw nearly every tree in their yard either uprooted or snapped.
Gary Manville had a tree pushed right onto his house. He was inside and had no clue what happened.
“The wind was so strong. You couldn’t hear anything but the wind,” Manville said.
Manville is thankful to be left with minor roof and gutter damage.
Neighbors on the Coventry- Tolland border are hoping the National Weather Service is going to make a stop there to determine if it was a tornado that went through the area.
In the Rockville area, a minor fire was sparked on High Street after live wires came down on branches.
Town officials say a lot of the damage was sporadic and there were a handful of areas where trees came down onto roads.
Officials said other than one home getting hit by lightning, the storm didn’t cause any significant damage.
