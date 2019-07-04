SALEM, CT (WFSB) – It’s no surprise that state parks were packed on this Independence Day, but in Salem, there have been ongoing issues.
Tensions have been building for years over lack of space and noise, and on Thursday, those tensions boiled over.
Residents found themselves clashing with park goers throughout the day.
Residents say Gardner Lake State Park has been somewhat of a hidden gem in Salem, but over the last few years, the secret got out and crowds of people started packing the park.
The park filled to capacity at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday with people driving in from other states.
Instead of turning around when the park was filled, people started parking on residential streets.
Tow trucks and troopers were outside Gardner Lake as the parked cars lined the streets leading up to the park.
One beach goer, Macho Cruz, came from Hartford early Thursday morning, so he was safe. But, he did see and hear conflicts later in the morning after the lake reached its capacity.
“A lot of people stayed outside, and they were getting towed,” Cruz said.
Neighbors told Channel 3 they’ve been seeing an influx of park goers over the last few years, and they don’t seem to care where they’re parked as long as they have a spot.
“I don’t want to be standing in the way of anyone’s good time, but when you put up no parking signs and you park, regardless, that’s when it’s frustrating,” said Austin Schmidt of Salem.
Channel 3 crews saw several homemade ‘no parking’ signs on the lawns of residents, but it didn’t stop beach goers.
“This guy was sitting in his minivan and he started rubbing his rings, and he said, ‘well, how many tow trucks are you going to get to tow us away,’ and he said it in a pretty threatening demeanor,” Schmidt said.
That’s when Schmidt called the police and the towing ensued.
Because there was a combination of state police and residents calling for tows, there’s no exact number on how many cars were hauled out of Salem.
“I counted a solid ten, but I was back and forth around town, so I’m sure there’s a lot more,” Schmidt said.
Car are not the only nuisance of Gardner Lake.
“The jet skis have been extremely noisy. They’ve been racing across the lake,” said Kate Johnson, Gardner Lake Authority.
The revving motors woke Johnson up around 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Channel 3’s cameras confirmed the action was non-stop on the lake.
EnCon police told Channel 3 they had two officers on the water giving out three dozen warnings for speed and other safety issues.
Both officials and locals agree that since many of the offenders aren’t from Connecticut, they unknowingly break the rules.
“I don’t know how we can get that across to the jet skier population,” Johnson said.
Even though it was a hectic day, police say there were no injuries at the park.
Residents, however, say they plan to bring up this ongoing traffic problem at the next town hall meeting next Wednesday.
