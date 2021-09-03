Residents continue to battle flooded basements

MADISON, CT. (WFSB) - After torrential rain blanketed the state on Sept. 2, people in Connecticut continue to clean up the damage.
Some are still pumping out their basements.
A lot of the water damage and restoration companies are so busy, they can’t even get to all the people who are calling.
A home on Madrina Lane in Madison, had water filled to the brim. The finished basement is completely flooded.
“The water actually got up to the carpeted stair,” said Marianne McGee.
The basement in her Madison home was damaged. Her furniture was ruined, and shin high water was everywhere.
Her 20 year old son, Blake, lives in the finished basement.
His bedroom and the hot water heater, the furnace, the water dryer was destroyed.
“This was like a river gushing into my basement,” said McGee. “I watched it helplessly. It just was pouring in.”
Her house is backed up to a marsh near Hammonasset State Park and they have had a little flooding
She said the flooding is insult to injury, she is battling severe health issues. “I spent almost a year in the hospital, and I got out and in here in May. I’m on dialysis three times a week so that’s been tough. I’m a single mom, so I have a lot on my plate, and this was not a good thing to happen right now.”
McGee said all she can do is try to remain optimistic. “I’m not really in a good financial position right now so uh. I don’t know I’m going to count on hopefully the insurance to help as much as it can and just work on rebuilding. I didn’t get this far not being positive, so I have to try to be positive.”
McGee said she is awaiting a restoration company to come out. In situations like these one of the key things is getting the water pumped out and avoiding mildew and mold to form which can become an even more expensive endeavor.
Brain Mazzone, a Servpro Operations Manager said, "we’ve received over 1600 calls in the past 24 hours for service strictly with flooded basements and flooded first floors for people that don’t have a basement."
He said that they are seeing lots of damage from water and mud.
"People who have finished basements who flood, most of the time we have to remove all kinds of flooring contents and drywall because it is contaminated water," he continued.
Mazzone said homeowners need to act quickly. The longer you wait, the harder it becomes to disinfect and prevent mold.
He stated, "so once we pump out the water we are going to assess how much water is in your walls if you have dry wall and we are going to determine if we need to cut that up two feet, four feet or maybe remove the entire wall depending on how high the water came."
McGee said they restoration work cannot come soon enough, "I’ve been trying to get somebody over to the house to extract the water, but everybody is so busy. Right now its hard to find crews that are available."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.