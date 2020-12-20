VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Vernon Police and the fire marshal are trying to figure out what sparked an apartment building fire this morning.
Cell phone video caught the flames at their worst.
Dozens of people have been displaced.
You can see the extent of the damage in one of the hardest hit apartments through one of the windows.
While the fire was mostly contained to two apartments, the entire 22-unit building is not livable right now, because electrical and gas service has been shut off.
Earlier, we spoke with a woman named Kimberlee Smith.
She says her brother and his girlfriend just moved into this building last year.
It was their first home. They not only have a young girl, but a baby boy on the way.
A terrifying sight, flames bursting out of Vernon's Fitch Block building.
Arriving fire crews found people were hanging outside of windows to escape.
Multiple fire departments responded to help put the fire out.
"I called my brother right away, and he was like, 'Yeah, I pretty much got a phone call. I had to leave work'," Smith tells us.
Kimberlee smith's brother, Kevin Levesque, found out about the fire after his girlfriend and their daughter made it out safely.
Smith says everything they own is ruined.
"Clothes, the shoes, baby food, the formula, like it's all smoke damaged, so the fire department said they cannot use none of that stuff at all," stated Smith.
Seven people got injuries related to smoke inhalation.
Assistant Fire Chief Robert Babcock says a saving grace was having Rockville General Hospital right across the street.
"This is a highly populated building. With people hanging out of windows, having a higher level care facility across the street was invaluable," says Babcock.
Two of those patients got transferred to Bridgeport Hospital for more treatment.
Smith says her family is helping her brother figure out what's next.
Also supporting him?
His neighbors, everyone grateful no one died.
"My heart just goes out to the people who were trapped. I can't imagine how scary that was and I'm just glad everybody's okay," tenant Emily Phillips added.
The American Red Cross was at the building earlier to make sure everyone impacted by the fire had a place to stay tonight.
Kimberlee Smith started a Facebook fundraiser to help her brother out.
If you would like to make a donation, you can click or tap here for more information.
