HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Derek Chauvin verdict has brought some relief to many communities that justice has been served.
However, it has also brought about the reality that much more work is needed.
On Wednesday, people marched in the city of Hartford, saying they support change. They said they wanted justice, and that the jury did just that, giving justice for the murder of George Floyd.
“I think we have got a lot of steps before we start patting ourselves on the back. We have spent too much time in this country patting ourselves on the back when we need to be working,” said D’Juan Eastman.
This is also a difficult time for police officers, as there is a lot of tension.
Police are feeling the heat, but they said it’s more important than ever to improve relationships in the communities they serve.
“You’ll hear grumblings and you’ll hear officers say this is going to change how officers react,” said Hartford police Capt. Gabriel Laureano.
Laureano is in charge of the Community Service Bureau in Hartford’s south end neighborhood.
He said most officers agree with the verdict, and that going forward, Hartford must continue some of the progress he feels has been made to develop better relationships with more community policing.
The death of George Floyd pushed several states to pass laws for more police accountability.
Connecticut was one of them. But a big concern raised by law enforcement is less money and fewer resources.
“We can’t run and hide now, we have to communicate. There has to be dialogue, and I think that’s how we are going to get over this,” Laureano said.
Those calling for justice said this should be important to all of us.
“I think if you are a human being and have blood and beating heart that you should care,” said Erin Melocowsky, of Glastonbury.
Laureano said it’s important for police to be out in the communities, at protests. Hartford also has a full recruitment division, with a goal to hire more officers of color.
