HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been one day since the state opened up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people ages 55 and older, but many are still having trouble getting an appointment.
Whether it’s waiting on the phone, or waiting on the internet, people across the state are still having trouble accessing an appointment, and some people are questioning if the state was ready for a group this big.
The latest group to become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine includes more than 500,000 people between the ages of 55 and 64, and 100,000 school workers. It’s the largest group yet in Connecticut's vaccine rollout.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
The state admits vaccine supply is tight, and some people say that maybe we should slow down the rollout until that changes.
“I started at 12:01 on March 1, and you just couldn’t get through to anything,” explained Richard Sorbello, of South Windsor.
“It just was absolutely impossible to get through to anyone,” said Suzanne Del Rio, of New Britain.
Others made appointments but have to wait until May to get the shot.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the bottleneck is simply the result of too much demand, and not enough supply.
“We’ve got tens of thousands of people who have made their appointments already,” Lamont said.
He said more appointments will become available as supply goes up, starting with 39,000 doses this week of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He also suggested people keep checking.
“More vaccines to come, more slots to open, I know there’s a lot of frustration,” Lamont said.
He said the move last week to an age-based rollout shrank each phase of the original rollout.
However, some question if the state should have made the groups even smaller.
Kathleen Kaminski thought she had an appointment for Wednesday. She was already eligible, but found herself Monday competing with a new batch of people after her appointment was cancelled.
Now she's waiting until late April.
“We would be able to have social interactions with other people who were vaccinated, and we’d like to visit family out of town,” said Kaminski, who is from Litchfield.
The process keeps moving.
Sorbello considers himself lucky, getting a call back today from a help desk for an appointment in March. But others are still waiting, and they're wondering whether the next group should be put on hold until the state catches up.
“I just can’t comprehend how they can possibly be rolling out another age group,” Del Rio said.
Channel 3 did reach out to Lamont’s office about whether or not the rollout should pause before the next age group but did not hear back.
The next group will be ages 45 to 54, eligible on March 22.
For information on scheduling a vaccine appointment, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.