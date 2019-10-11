SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - A new rainbow walk in Simsbury spells the town's name in bright, big colors.
The display is meant to send this message: everyone is welcome there.
On either side of the name "Simsbury" are hearts. These colors represent the town's LGBTQ Community- boldly with pride.
People waited in line to represent their town on a day that can be hard: National Coming Out Day.
As First Selectman Eric Wellman said, it's about breaking the silence while celebrating diversity and inclusion.
"It doesn’t matter who you are, who you love, where you come from, what you’re race or religion is — you’re welcomed in this community," he said.
Marianne Vanech and her wife celebrated their wedding anniversary here while their daughter helped fill in the stencils.
"Clearly, Simsbury is supporting diversity and that means something to me," she said.
The new rainbow trail now replaced the temporary rainbow crosswalk painted over the summer. It is permanent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.