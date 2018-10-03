TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Many of you were eyewitnesses during Tuesday’s heavy downpour.
People sent us pictures and video of water rushing through towns and neighborhoods.
You wouldn’t even know Main Street in Terryville was flooded out yesterday.
A viewer sent us a video that made the street look more like a stream.
The rush hour commute last night came to a crawl.
Drivers carefully waded through flooded out Main Street in Terryville.
Over in Bristol, a video shows the blast of water powering down Greene Street.
Today, the owner of the car in the video says it’s nothing like he’s ever seen before.
“The next thing you know I looked out the window and it was like Niagara Falls. It was like a river coming down. The water was so fast and intense we were worried that the water was going into the muffler, the exhaust,” said Jamie Perchiano.
Driveways were flooded out on Condon Road while parts of Collins Road were submerged.
A picture looking down Massachusetts Avenue showed it under a foot and a half of water.
Then to an amusing scene on Sherwood Road. An eyewitness captured a trash barrel gently floating down his street.
Back in Terryville, the strip mall with IGA Supermarket was flooded out.
Water rushed through from the back.
“Everything is still a mess,” said Chant Chiv, Shiny Nails.
Several of the stores were flooded out yesterday including IGA Supermarket in Terryville.
It took hours and hours of clean up to be back open on Wednesday.
As the businesses are drying out, one of them, Shiny Nails, had to stay closed because of the flood waters.
"I just want to tell them that we're going to open tomorrow. Just only today we're going to close," said Chiv.
The back lot of the Village Plaza was under several inches of water after the storm.
"It came through the back door into the building and we had free standing water pretty much throughout the free clinic space," said Jarred Parker, Advanced Physical Therapy.
The carpet is still a little damp and fans were blowing at Advanced Physical Therapy on Wednesday. They spent hours cleaning up and several hundred dollars for a professional to go into the building on Tuesday night.
"This is certainly the worst that we've seen since we've been here," said Parker.
