MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The heavy rain caused flooding issues in some parts of our state including Middletown where some homeowners are still cleaning up after the storm.
“It’s going to take days to clean this up, it's quite a mess,” said Mary Masse.
The Masse's Middletown basement is still underwater even after hours of sump pumping.
The high water left a mark on the cellar door.
There was probably 10 to 12 inches at the worst part. It’s not only that, but it's carrying in whatever that water has in it too, so it's going to be a lot of cleanup after,” said Masse.
Masse says shortly after she woke up she knew it would be a long, wet day when she looked out and her backyard looked like a pond.
“It started getting crazy as soon as I left for work around seven thirty in the morning and I realized the water was backing up and I realized I had to stay home and try to keep on top of this,” Masse said.
Soon enough, the water reached her house.
“The water was flooding into the basement and I couldn't do anything about it,” said Masse.
Outside Masse’s door, her neighbors were dealing with chaos too.
A drainage pipe gave way under a driveway which then washed away on Route 157.
Masse says she was worried when she saw rain in the forecast because she knew that nearby storm drains as well as a railroad drainage ditch adjacent to her property were blocked by ice.
It just led to a perfect storm of backing up water,” said Masse.
Masse had been frustrated because no one has been maintaining the railroad drainage ditch, but state officials promised her that will change.
She hopes it does because otherwise she fears her basement will be back underwater someday soon.
“I’m just hoping the state can rectify this problem and that we can all go on with our lives,” Masse said.
Masse says the Department of Transportation crews did a great job cleaning up Route 157, but their long day isn’t quite over.
Some crew members told Channel 3 they’ll be back out again soon to put salt down so that the road isn’t overly icy Friday morning.
