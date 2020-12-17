WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – After snow continued fast and furious in Waterbury Thursday morning, the skies cleared and residents started to dig out.
More than a foot of snow was expected in the Brass City after Winter Storm Bailey was gone.
The challenge during the storm was the city’s hilly terrain.
Nearly 100 crews were out on the city’s roads on Wednesday night. As crews cleared up as much as they could, many in Waterbury said they’ve been waiting for this season’s first storm.
Roughly 40 city plows and 50 contractors had been busy clearing Waterbury’s streets.
Public Works Director David Simpson said the city’s terrain always presents a problem, but there’s something else that’s causing concern.
“My concern for [Wednesday night's] storm is the intensity of it. The fact we could get 1 to 2 inches per hour at its height,” Simpson said Wednesday evening.
There is a parking ban in effect in the city and the school district had virtual learning on Thursday.
