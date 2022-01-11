HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Five apartments are displaced after a partial building collapse in Hartford Monday night.
Officials say the collapse happened around 10:20 p.m. at 459 Wethersfield Avenue.
It happened at a 3-story brick apartment building over a commercial building, officials said.
Mario Oquendo Jr., District Chief with the Hartford Fire Department, said the building was evacuated, and a CT Transit bus provided temporary shelter for residents.
There were no injuries.
The building has been deemed uninhabitable, officials said.
“Housing code enforcement and Health & Human Services are providing relocation assistance to the displaced families,” Oquendo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.