(WFSB) -- Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and the Connecticut Office of Tourism is suggesting when planning your holiday meal, to support local businesses.
In an effort to help folks out, they released a list of ways to have a safe and festive holiday:
- Utilize Local Ingredients. Countless Connecticut farms and orchards offer hand-picked produce, farm-raised turkeys, homemade desserts and more. A family outing to the farm can be part of the experience, too.
- Choose Connecticut Wine, Beer or Spirits. Ditch the big label brands and introduce the family to something new. Many Connecticut wineries, breweries and distilleries are open for in-person purchases, pick-up or even delivery.
- Let Someone Else Handle the Cooking. If you need a break from cooking, order your Thanksgiving meal for pick-up or delivery from a Connecticut restaurant. Many are offering the traditional fixings, while others are putting their own spin on the menu.
- Change The Scenery. Many Connecticut restaurants are open and safely welcoming families on Thanksgiving. Reserve your spot for a memorable brunch, lunch or dinner—and avoid the kitchen clean-up.
- Give Back To The Great Outdoors. Many of us rediscovered the great outdoors over the past few months, so take this opportunity to substitute your pre- or post-meal walk for a hike or bike ride at your local park, preserve or land trust—and consider donating to ensure the trails are available for years to come.
- Sign Up for a Virtual Turkey Trot. Support local causes and businesses alike by signing up for a virtual road race. Many of the events have flexible start times, so you can run on your own schedule over the holiday.
- Turn Phone Time Into Family Time. You don’t have to leave your house to try something new in Connecticut. While most museums and tourism attractions are closed on Thanksgiving day, many offer virtual exhibits, gallery talks and educational lectures at discounted rates.
- Get In The Holiday Spirit—Early. Many of Connecticut’s beloved holiday events kick off the day after Thanksgiving. Reserve your spot now to ensure your family can participate and if you need a Christmas tree, head to the nearest tree farm to pick or cut your own.
- Show Your State Pride. This holiday season, opt for Connecticut-made or inspired gifts for family and friends, or consider giving a Connecticut experience, like a gift certificate to a local restaurant or a membership to a favorite local museum or attraction.
- Recharge Your Battery. Prepare to wave goodbye to 2020 by reserving a staycation at a Connecticut hotel, inn or B&B now. Many are offering special winter packages.
Read Connecticut's holiday gathering guide by clicking here.
The state is urging residents not to travel this holiday season, but to instead hunker down and celebrate with their immediate family members and not extended gatherings.
The Centers for Disease Control says there's no need to cancel Thanksgiving, but reminds people to play it safe, following safety protocols and social distancing guidelines.
