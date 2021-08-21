Residents evacuate before Hurricane Henri makes landfall

OLD SAYBROOK, CT. (WFSB) - In Old Saybrook, about 4000 homes have been evacuated.
The town has also set up an emergency shelter.
The effort to get people out of their homes started around noon today.
Police have been handing out notices all day telling people where they can go.
A handful of families are staying at the shelter, which is the gym inside the high school.
“I live on London court and its renowned for flooding,” said Valerie Smith.
Her home has been flooded before, so for this storm she came the town shelter.
“I say it scared the you know what out of me last year. So, I don’t want to go through that again,” she said.
Chief Michael Spera with the Old Saybrook Police said, “You know a lot of people don’t like to leave especially when the sun is shining and that’s certainly the time, we want them to transition from a house to somewhere else out of the storm’s path.”
Spera said he expects more people will come Sunday morning.
The gym is being set up as a temporary shelter.
Michael Russo said, “We hunkered down - we put things away that could blow awry, and my main concern was my boat - we tied it up nice for the storm.”
There were also evacuations in Madison.
People were securing their boats and stocking up on groceries
