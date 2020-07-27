(WFSB) - Some people will likely stay inside this afternoon to beat the heat, but if you do plan to hit a public pool or beach, you will likely need to show up early.
Due to COVID-19, our state parks and many town pools have reduced parking capacity, which means they will likely close early and at a lot of those spots, once they shut down, the entrances for the day will not reopen.
Also, remember, if you are planning to hit up a state park, you can always check DEEP’s website first to make sure the beach you want to visit is still open.
Again, arrive early and once you are in place, use common sense.
Heat stroke is a real concern on a day like this, so pack plenty of water in your beach bag.
Also, experts say healthy snacks like bananas, blueberries, raisins, and apples can give you a little extra energy in the heat.
Alcohol has a negative affect so go easy on the booze today.
If you see that someone nearby is suffering symptoms of heat stroke, like nausea, flushed skin, a headache, and racing heart rate, get medical attention right away and as you wait, get them inside or to a shady spot and cool them down by fanning them and using wet towels or sheets.
Don’t let them drink anything other than water or sports drinks.
Remember, there is no shame in staying inside today, but if you do want to venture out, think about doing it in the morning or evening to avoid the hottest part of the day and of course wear plenty of sunblock.
