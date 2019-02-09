NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Both sides in the debate for and against legalizing marijuana in Connecticut gathered near a controversial billboard in North Haven.
Situated on Washington Ave in North Haven on Saturday morning, pro- and anti-marijuana citizens made their claim near a billboard advertising the sale of legal weed just over the border in Massachusetts.
The sign, sponsored by the App Company, “Weed Maps” is visible from Interstate 91 and reads, “Weed is Legal 60 Miles Away.”
CT Normal, Cody Roberts spoke with Channel 3 on the importance of legalizing marijuana for medical use.
"Cannabis has saved my life,” explained Roberts. “I'm here to show that with legalization, there have been studies proving that there is a 21% percent decrease in opiate use and opiate deaths in States that have legalized.”
Coalition for a Better Wallingford representative Ken Welch stood against the billboard’s message and against the legalization of marijuana use in Connecticut.
"It’s at the very least unethical, and on some level its illegal,” said Welch. “Entice people to go 60 miles to buy what is still an illegal substance and bring it back."
Connecticut State Police have reminded residents that recreational marijuana is still illegal in Connecticut and cannot legally be brought across the border.
