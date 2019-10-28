OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Condo owners in Old Lyme say they’re living under stressful conditions because of an environmental problem stalled by the property manager.
For the past year, four condo owners at the Boxwoods Condominiums have been feeling the effects after a 500-gallon underground oil tank leaked.
“I wasn’t home when they started digging, thank God, or my car would still be stuck in the garage,” said resident Courtney Brooks.
A year ago in August, the city condemned the property, tossing tenants out.
The digging began in January, and stopped in February.
The soil was stored on site and tested, while oil and contaminated ground water was pumped into a big tanker.
“The whole place smelled like oil,” Brooks said.
A fence now blocks anyone from falling in to a water filled hole outside 7 Lyme St., which is part of the condo association property.
“It’s depressing and it’s very sad and it’s not a place you want to live,” said resident Susan Begien, who has lived there for 20 years.
Resident said the remediation was done by a private contractor, hired by the condo association.
The estimated tab they say is about $100,000.
Each of the dozen condo owners at Boxwoods Condominiums have to pay their share.
Susan and Courtney already paid theirs, about $5,000 each.
The holdup, they say, is condo association President Craig Silver.
“He’s supposed to pay 50.1 percent of the cleanup because he owns 50.1 percent of the property,” Brooks said.
The property is owned by Sachem Street LLC, and the managing member is Craig Silver.
Channel 3 left several messages for Silver and knocked on his door, but he has not yet responded.
According to Fire Marshal David Roberg, the town is not involved any longer and the matter remains under investigation by the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Hazardous Waste Unit.
“At this point, I’m moving out on Friday because I can’t have people over, I can’t live like this any longer,” Brooks said, adding that her father is having the water tested, hoping the oil didn’t leak into the nearby well.
