HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - A community split over the latest attraction coming to a local fair.
On Thursday, Hebron will be kicking off its 50th annual fair, with a never-before-seen act, tigers.
Some are eager to see them, others are staying far away from it.
Eyewitness News asked organizers why they decided, after all these years, to bring this type of act to town. They say they’re doing it in the name of education.
Five tigers are coming to Hebron for the first time ever.
"I grew up in a city, so even seeing farm animals was new to me, so, seeing tigers for me is amazing, because I can learn about them," Hebron Fair Superintendent Russell Strumkas tells us.
COVID cancelled the Hebron Fair last year so this year, Russell wanted to do something unique.
"We worked with a company and they told us they were in the area, and it made sense to bring them in," stated Strumkas.
But there’s been pushback.
"Cruelty, cruelty," Manchester resident George Cappalla said.
George's sentiments are magnified online. Comments are up on the fair’s Facebook page, some saying:
"It’s ridiculous that anyone would think it’s okay to force wild animals into these archaic, barbaric displays."
"Walk around, find something else to do, whatever it may be, especially for my daughter, who’s with me. I don’t think that’s right," says Cappalla.
We brought those concerns to organizers who tell us, unlike other animal acts, Bruno puts an emphasis on education.
"He educates the public and to me, there was no cruelty to the animals at all. There was nothing I saw that concerned me at all. I haven’t see the show live yet, so it’s something we’ll learn as the days go," Strumkas noted.
Hebron Fair organizers say three generations of Bruno’s family-trained tigers put on these types of shows.
They say he’s familiar with the controversy he brings.
"He understands it, absolutely. He expects it too. Not everyone agrees with everything. What he tries to do is educate people," continued Strumkas.
Some in town are looking forward to it.
"If they’re alright and living well, that’s fine, but I’m not too worried about it," Jason Pendleton of Hebron says.
"I think the tigers should come and people should enjoy it," stated Rick Keefe of Hebron.
"I ask people to come and see these tigers with me and just see. If you’re not interested in them, that’s perfectly fine too. We have plenty of other things on the fairgrounds," added Strumkas.
The fair starts on Thursday and runs through Sunday. The tiger act is twenty-five minutes and will happen no more than three times a day.
