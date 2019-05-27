MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Communities across the state honored our fallen heroes.
Flags were flying high with pride and gratitude at Middletown’s Memorial Day parade.
Red white and blue on full display.
Residents were taking pictures of the parade coming down Main Street in Middletown.
“My son is actually marching in the parade with Camp Shiloh so I’m excited to see that,” said Khara King.
From children to men and women, marching bands and more.
Showing their pride and gratitude to our military heroes this Memorial Day.
Every single person who was there today had their own special reason as to why they came to the parade.
“We just got to respect what they did for us. Somebody paid the ultimate sacrifice and we wouldn’t be enjoying the freedoms we have today if it wasn’t for them,” said Gary Keating.
Families say it’s a time to honor and remember America’s brave, and teach future generations on how we became the land of the free.
“So, it’s a nice tradition to sit out front and watch all the folks walking the parade and he loves all the music,” said Amanda Whitney.
