GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – With so many people in the dark, many of you are reaching out to Eyewitness News for help.
Glastonbury is one of the hardest hit areas.
We spoke to people who are in the dark, trapped in their own neighborhood.
This is how Alisa Bartkoski enters and leaves her cul-de-sac on East Lake Shore Trail.
“The only way for us to get out is to walk in and out through a wooded area where there are wires hanging down,” Bartkoski said.
Bartkoski and her wife show how they navigate through downed trees and wires.
Nearby, there’s a roadblock caused by fallen trees.
While waiting for cleanup crews and electricity, this Glastonbury neighborhood took it upon themselves to mark the downed wires in case they’re still live.
“It would be a little tricky if somebody needed medical attention right away,” Bartkoski said.
“On this street, I’m sure over 50 percent of the people are 60 years old,” said Ron Crump of Glastonbury.
Neighbors say a few people have medical conditions here, some live alone.
We learned they called police about the situation but were told it’s up to Eversource.
“It’s kind of just a waiting game now and seeing,” Bartkoski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.