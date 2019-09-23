LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -- Health officials are advising Ledyard residents to not drink the water after a pump station was vandalized.
Police are investigating after they said a pump station located on East Drive was broken into and vandalized causing a disruption in function.
As a precaution, the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority and the Connecticut Department of Public Health are asking residents to not drink the water.
It was initially listed as a 'boil water advisory', but until the water can be tested, officials are asking residents to avoid drinking the water completely.
The Department of Public Health requested the extra steps be taken in case the system was somehow tampered with.
Streets include:
Bluebird Drive, Bobwhite Trail, Christy Hill Road, Conrad Court, Eagle Ridge Drive, East Drive, Friar Tuck Drive, Heritage Drive, Hillside Drive, Holly Lane, Hyde Park Road, Kings Highway, Kennedy Drive, Lincoln Drive, Laurel Leaf Drive, Long Cove Road, Lark Lane, Little John Court, Ledgewood Drive, Maid Marion Drive, Monticello Drive, Mount Vernon Drive, Nottingham Court, Oakwood Drive, Osprey Drive, Partridge Hollow Road, Parkwood Drive, Pequot Drive, Pheasant Run Drive, Queen Eleanor Drive, Quail Meadow Drive, Robin Hood Drive, Ramblewood Drive, Summit Drive, Sherwood Trace, Terry Road, Vinegar Hill Road, Warbler Way, Whippoorwill Drive, West Drive, Washington Drive, and Whalehead Road.
Those with questions regarding the advisory should be directed to Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority (860) 464-0232.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is requested to call Ledyard Police at (860) 464-6400.
