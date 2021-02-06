NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two of the state’s largest cities held vaccination events for people 75 and older on Saturday.
New Haven and Hartford both held clinics in an effort to get as many eligible people vaccinated as possible.
“I’m feeling very good about it,” said Christopher Stewell, of New Haven.
Although he is a first responder, he put off getting the COVID vaccine for a few months.
“I feel that there are other people who deserve it more than me, but I also work out in the public. I go house to house doing medical evaluations, so it’s getting to the point where I need it,” Stewell said.
Along with hundreds of others on Saturday, Stewell made an appointment to get the Pfizer vaccine at the New Haven Health Department.
The clinic is by appointment only, but city leaders said they’re not turning anyone away who is eligible.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
They’re also working to help people get to the clinic if they don’t have means of transportation, with the health department providing free rides through Metro Taxi.
“We want to make sure there’s accessibility throughout the city and within different communities,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven’s director of Health.
The New Haven Health Department is reporting they’ve already vaccinated 4,700 medical workers and people 75 and older.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said 35 percent of city residents who are 75 years and older have been vaccinated.
He added that the city is doing pop-up COVID vaccination sites at senior living centers in the city.
As for the next phase of the vaccine rollout, Elicker is hopeful it’s right around the corner.
“We’re anticipating that the state very soon will allow people 65 years old and up to start getting vaccinated so we’re preparing for that,” he said.
Another clinic will be held at the city’s Health Department on Saturday Feb. 20. from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 54 Meadow St., New Haven.
New Haven residents who are 75 years or older can make an appointment by calling 203-639-2245 or clicking here.
The city of Hartford held a vaccine clinic at Dunkin Donuts Park on Saturday as well. It was for those eligible to get a vaccine at this time, by appointment only.
For more information on getting a vaccine in Connecticut, click here, or call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
