CHAPLIN (WFSB) - Nearly half the state has received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.
Even though Connecticut is moving at a feverish pace, many in rural towns have reached out to Eyewitness News saying they feel left behind.
Tending to three horses, Pat Pogmore loves life in Chaplin.
"We’re called the quiet corner because most people are quiet," she said.
But she says the solitude this part of the state provides has proved to be a double edged sword when it comes to making a vaccine appointment.
"Everything is unavailable, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Hartford Healthcare, all of them say unavailable," Pogmore said Thursday.
Meanwhile, as the weeks go on, Connecticut keeps solidifying its position as one of the best in the nation for vaccinations.
"Forty-nine percent of all adults over the age of 16 have received their first dose," Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday.
Three-hundred pharmacies, grocery stores, mass clinics, even casinos are all vaccination sites.
"A lot of us are farmers in the area, we just can’t pack up and go and leave," Pogmore said.
Thirty-five of these yellow mobile vans were introduced this week and will go into SVI communities, providing people with doses, no appointments needed. SVI stands for social vulnerability index.
"Why don’t we have the resources here, where are the mobile clinics? You’re telling me we have the vaccines, but we can’t get it,"Pogmore said.
Data shows 22 percent of Windham County is fully vaccinated. Fairfield is last at 21 percent.
So we asked the governor’s team if those vans will roam out to rural areas.
"We’re really looking to focus, initially on our higher SVI communities, some of those are in the rural areas, so there could be overlap there," Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said.
Right now the state is concentrating on the biggest cities.
"I understand that you have a greater population there, but at the same time, I think this should have been managed on a county by county basis,"Pogmore said.
If it’s any consolation, the governor does expect supply will exceed demand in the next two weeks.
Very soon, appointments won’t be necessary and getting a shot could be done while doing your errands.
