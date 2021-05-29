(WFSB) - It’s a holiday many of us looked forward to, but Memorial Day weekend is turning out to be raw and soggy.
Mystic is normally a bustling seaport when the weather is outstanding, but even with rain, we saw crowds and it’s because this is a weekend many looked forward to after a hard year with COVID.
Traffic wrapped along Route 1 in Mystic.
People filled sidewalks in between the restaurants and shops on a less-than-picture-perfect day.
"The food was good. Other than that, I’m cold. I’m from Florida," Brandon Richardson tells us.
As the state emerges from the grips of COVID-19, thanks to vaccines, we saw a first.
"We are doing a vaccine crawl, so we’re all fully vaccinated and we wanted to celebrate that by enjoying the fact that Governor Ned Lamont said free drinks at a bunch of bars," Leanne Viola of Groton said.
Despite Mother Nature dampening the holiday weekend, pent up demand for normalcy is evident at the Whaler’s Inn.
It’s booked for the holiday.
"A lot of people are telling us it’s the first time out of the house since kind of COVID hit, so I think people are just like, 'This is my plan. Even if it’s raining, I still want to go'," Chelsea Reynolds of the Whalers Inn stated.
Even if lodging is in the great outdoors, at Rocky Neck State Park, one family prepared for the elements with tarps over their tent, which isn't exactly what they expected after hearing campsites sold out for the weekend.
"I like sunny," one camper says.
Back at the Seaside Village, people are savoring the return to something normal, rain or shine.
"Life is too short. We just have to have fun," Chester resident Mariana Kuck added.
A rainy forecast seems doable this Memorial Day weekend.
We have to remember just a year ago, we only had outdoor dining and takeout available.
