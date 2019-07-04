(WFSB) - With the heat and sun on the Fourth of July, many people took to the beach to cool off and enjoy the holiday.
Several beaches were closed early in the morning due to being at full capacity.
Rocky Neck State Park reached capacity at 9 a.m., but that didn't stop people from going into the park.
Cars were being turned away, but if residents could find parking off property and walk, they were welcome to go in.
"Lots of people down there. Everyone looks like they are having a good time. Lots of coolers and food and fun," said Eric Mayhew of New Jersey.
Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison reached capacity as soon as it opened at 8 a.m.
Cars had been lined up to get into the part as early as 5 a.m.
Whether people are there for just a few hours of swimming and sunbathing, or staking their spot for the day, one thing many share in common is the meaningfulness of spending the day with family and friends.
“Family, freedom, we do enjoy having our get-togethers,” said Jennifer Lonicki of Southington.
“It means living my best life, having some time to spend with my family, not being at work and just celebrating our independence,” said Shawndy Rodriguez of Manchester.
Hammonasset Beach State Park is just one of several state parks that reached full capacity. For a complete list, click here.
