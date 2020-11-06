WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The state has officially rolled back to "Phase 2.1," which includes a cap of 10 people for private indoor/outdoor gatherings.
This comes just a few weeks before Thanksgiving, and many people are saying they will be following the holiday guidance, saying it's "better to be safe than sorry."
The announcement about the private gathering limits was made on Thursday.
“Do it now, do it this Thanksgiving. Put up with this a little longer. We’re going to be much better off in the long term,” Gov Ned Lamont said during his COVID-19 update.
At LaBonne's Markets, big turkeys are out this year.
Instead, store officials said they had to cut off orders for the smallest side, which is between 8 and 12 pounds.
“That just shows us people are having smaller gatherings,” said Rob LaBonne, of Labonne’s Markets.
Since travel is expected to also be down, this means people are staying put at home and cooking.
The grocery store also said baking ingredients like sugar and spices may be hard to find, also things like stuffing.
Besides prepping for the meal, people said small and being cautious are the themes of this year.
“I’m definitely having my mother over for Thanksgiving, spending it with her and possibly two other guests who might be alone as well,” said Marilyn Plumb, of Waterbury.
“We’re definitely going to make sure everyone is being safe and just keeping to being with the immediate family and try to keep social distancing, definitely, being safe than sorry,” said Jessica Strusky, of Prospect.
While the store said the industry is starting to see some limits for popular Thanksgiving side dishes and baking supplies, shoppers shouldn’t expect another pandemonium.
“I don’t we’ll ever see what we saw in the spring again. I mean, that was the perfect combination of fear and panic,” LaBonne said.
As shoppers said they accept this year’s tradition, it doesn’t lessen the sting of being physically distant from the people they love.
“My grandmother is 94 [years old]. She still wants to have it with the whole family, but more and more it’s looking like it’s going to be kind of a smaller party, maybe individual families,” said Joe Verrastro, of Waterbury.
Medical experts know this holiday season will be hard, but believe this sacrifice is worthwhile.
“We have many more Christmas and Thanksgivings to look forward to. We have to get through this one as safely as we can,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer for Hartford HealthCare.
If this year you find yourself being the chef, know what ingredients you’re low on ahead of time.
LaBonne’s says if you’re shopping early and you know you’ll need an item in the next week or so, grab it, but just take what you need.
Remember, grocery stores have stayed busy throughout the pandemic because more people are eating more meals at home and they’ll only get busier with the holiday.
