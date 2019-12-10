NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The wet weather is about to turn white.
The rain will turn to snow come rush hour on Wednesday morning. At least one part of the state is expected to get a little bit more snow than other parts.
State and local Department of Transportation crews were busy clearing leaves from storm drains on Tuesday.
DOT crews in Waterford were ready, plows were attacked, and the trucks were loaded with material to get out on the road starting at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Whether it’s a dusting or a foot of snow, people are going out for supplies.
Besides food, residents in the Norwich area were seen getting their snow equipment ready. Shovels, scrapers, and ice melt were being purchased throughout the day on Tuesday.
“We really made an effort this morning to pick this up for us because it’s really important to use that we have the product the customers want,” said Susan Matera, a business owner.
At Saybrook Power, all the failed snowblowers that didn’t work before the last snow storm are repaired or even replaced with a new one.
“Biggest problem with snow throwers in the beginning of the season is usually a fuel related issue. The gas sits in the carburetor, corrodes something, jelly that sort of stuff,” said Karsten Luca.
DOT crews are expected to be out on the roads Wednesday morning to make sure they are cleared for the morning commute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.