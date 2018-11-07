MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Residents of a trailer park in Montville are worried about overgrown trees, and the failed water and septic systems, and claim nothing’s being done to correct it.
“We pay for the upkeep on the properties. So they’re supposed to take care of the trees. We cannot touch them,” said Tricia Ross, who has lived in Oakridge Gardens for the past two years.
She, like her 28 other neighbors, pay a monthly fee to the landlord, which she says covers the well water, sewage and maintenance.
She said the towering trees have caused extensive damage to many.
“So everyday those limbs there over the house falling on there every single day,” Ross said.
Neighbor Stacey Faircloth-Punzalan’s home was pierced during a storm a year ago October, missing her daughter sitting in a chair.
“It almost killed my daughter,” she said, adding that when she asks management about it, they say “they don’t want to deal with it. It costs money.”
The 11 acre park is owned by Oakridge Gardens LLC of Mystic, and a Peter Flynn, who died last year according to a spokesman.
It also comes up under several LLC’s, including statewide community management. All have the same Noank address.
Lou Skorenki manages the property for the owner. He said the trees are expensive to maintain.
But there are other problems, like a busted septic tank cap and a failed well water system, in which residents were given notice back in august to boil their water.
Montville Mayor Ron McDaniel said he’s aware of the situation with the tenants and their complaints about the trees but there is nothing the town can do because this is private property.
As for the septic and the water, Uncas Health District is coming out Friday for an inspection.
