(WFSB) – People in Connecticut are raising awareness to stop domestic violence.
This comes after a tragic case of domestic violence last week in East Hartford.
A husband attempted to strangle his wife in front of their children before he was shot and killed by police.
Neighbors of the mother say she is now out of the hospital and attended church on Sunday.
Connecticut men are also becoming involved in the cause. They are working with the Interval House, which provides services to nearly 250,000 victims in our state.
Ninety percent of abusers in domestic violence are men, so these men feel they need to be part of the solution, not just out in front, but raising money and speaking to groups about it.
“Fortunately for us, in the East Hartford case, we worked very closely with East Hartford Police, so that is going to help us going forward, address issues of last week and issues going forward,” said Mary Jane Foster of Interval House.
Domestic violence is one of the most under-reported crimes.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Several events and fundraisers are being planned.
