(WFSB) – Connecticut residents are reportedly receiving unsolicited packages of seeds from China.
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture was notified of the packages.
The DoAg says the types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be an invasive plant species.
The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.
Several other states besides Connecticut have reported that residents have received the unsolicited packages of seeds.
The DoAg is asking residents not to plant these seeds and anyone who receives them is asked to contact their state plant regulatory officials, Dr. Kirby Stafford at 203-974-8485 or Dr. Victoria Smith at 203-974-8474.
Residents are also asked to hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone contacts you with further instructions.
