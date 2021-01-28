HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- If you're unemployed and receiving benefits, you may find yourself with a tax bill.
While the federal stimulus checks are tax free, unemployment benefits are not.
For those who didn't opt in for tax to be withheld, unfortunately it's too late for 2020, but you can do something going forward.
Ron DeJoseph, who has been unemployed since last October, said he didn't know he that he would have to pay taxes on his unemployment.
"They gave me a thing, whatever $4,000 is. Whatever taxes are on, that is what they have given me,” DeJoseph explained.
He’ll have to pay his taxes, but now he’s working with an accountant to see how much he owes, and how to pay it.
"Unemployment is taxable income, and we tell them that right up front. So, they can either choose to have taxes deducted or not and have to be responsible for it at the end of the year. At this point, 2020 is over so there's not a whole lot they can do about tax liability for 2020,” said John Sarkis, of the Department of Labor.
If someone is still collecting benefits, they can make a change and have taxes taken out for 2021.
"If they made an initial selection and they are still collecting now and they have not changed their selection, they can do it once during a filing sequence, so they can still change it,” said Ken Petow, of the Dept. of Labor.
The tax liability is 10 percent for federal and 3 percent for state.
To make changes, head to the Department of Labor website here.
