OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - A solemn day of reflection, Memorial Day is for remembering those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
In every community from Old Lyme to Mystic, people paused and gave thanks to generations of servicemen and women who gave up their lives for our freedom.
Salem celebrated the 200th anniversary of their founding in 1819, and at the same time today honoring their ancestors who fought in several conflicts for our freedom.
“It’s just a way for townspeople to come together and remember everyone before us and I think that’s a great celebration for us to have,” said Ben Bennett.
A celebration too on the shoreline in Old Lyme.
“It’s really nice to honor the veterans that lost their lives for us and who fought for our countries freedom because we wouldn’t be here without them today,” said Gretchen Burgess.
Those veterans who served and survived are thankful too.
“I have friends who aren’t here now. It’s a way we can show our support of them,” said Ken McAdams.
In Mystic, veterans led the way over the historic lift bridge in their annual parade thru the village.
“It means a lot because there are a lot of men and women who’ve given their lives, so we can be here and enjoy this day,” said Carol Driscoll.
Every community, like Old Saybrook has memorials each marked with the names, real people, who’ve given up their lives for our freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.