A gas leak has forced the evacuation of homes along a street in Hartford.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gas leak forced the evacuation of homes along a street in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a gas line was struck at 65 Madison Ave. on Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m.

The evacuations were made along Madison Avenue and Kibbe Street, but residents were allowed back into their homes by noon.

Connecticut Natural Gas responded to the scene to fix the leak.

There's no word on how long the area is expected to be closed to traffic

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.