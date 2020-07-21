HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gas leak forced the evacuation of homes along a street in Hartford on Tuesday morning.
According to police, a gas line was struck at 65 Madison Ave. on Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m.
The evacuations were made along Madison Avenue and Kibbe Street, but residents were allowed back into their homes by noon.
Gas line rupture, Madison Ave/Kibbe St. Residential evacuations underway in the area. Repair crews on scene along with @HFDFireDept pic.twitter.com/GW88kxvY3q— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 21, 2020
Connecticut Natural Gas responded to the scene to fix the leak.
There's no word on how long the area is expected to be closed to traffic
