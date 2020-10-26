PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – With about a week out from Election Day, some people across the state say they’ve been receiving voter intimidation mail from an address in Greenwich.
They say the letter is shocking because its information is intrusive.
The letter lists family members, friends, even neighbors and their voting record. It also threatens to expose them if they don’t vote this year.
“Soon as I opened it, I got goosebumps. As soon as I opened it, I said wait, what? It was intimidation,” said Jay Warner of Plainville.
Jay Warner says he received the letter on Monday from an organization called the Connecticut State Voter Project, with a return address from Greenwich.
The envelope has a giant red arrow and says important election information.
Warner says when he saw what was inside, he was shocked.
“These names on the list are everyone that lives in this complex, so everybody is exposed,” Warner said.
The letter says, “We’re sending this mailing to you, your friends, your neighbors, your colleagues at work, and your community members to publicize who does and does not vote.”
It also threatens to mail an updated chart after this year’s election. It lists the alleged voting record of Warner’s neighbors, which he says is inaccurate.
“That can cause strife, hostility,” Warner said.
An Enfield woman who does not want to be identified received the same letter with a list of her own acquaintances. She says the information on her list is inaccurate as well.
Channel 3 researched the Connecticut State Voter Project, but they have no online record.
Their return address comes up as a UPS store in Greenwich.
Channel 3 asked the Secretary of the State’s office about it. A representative said they haven’t seen this letter before.
Channel 3 also reached out to the State Election Enforcement Commission to figure out the letter’s origins as well as the Greenwich Police Department.
