(WFSB) – Finding food for your pet is becoming a challenge for many residents and soon the prices could go up.
Wednesday Channel 3 spoke with multiple grocery and pet stores who say they have been experiencing shortages for months.
When they order supplies, sometimes they aren’t sure what to expect inside.
The limited supply is another effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Connecticut Food Association says the cause of this is due to staffing shortages in the trucking and transportation industry due to the recent spike in omicron cases.
Green Tails Market, a pet store in Farmington, says they never know when a new item will be out of stock.
Owner Ann Fryer said, “because every time we order, we have to pay for shipping. So, if we order a boat load of items and only have a few come in but we still pay the same shipping rate is frustrating.”
Fryer recommends customers should buy ahead and try new brands, “we preach brand rotation. We preach protein rotation and brand rotation. Variety is good.”
John Rosen, Economics Professor at the University of New Haven, says in addition to these issues, residents can expect an increase in prices.
“I think we will still be dealing with this at Christmas time at the end of 2022. It will move around industry to industry or something, but it will still be around,” Rosen said. The biggest global parameter is how many ships are still stuck in the port of Los Angeles in Long Beach. And that is at record levels now."
Rosen says the demand is even higher and increase in prices are expected. “During the pandemic a lot of people adopted pets many more than they have in the past… in the past 20 years the size shapes and flavors of pet foods have exploded that makes it very complicated for the manufactures to supply it all.”
