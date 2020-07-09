ENFIELD (WFSB) - In Enfield, a large distribution center wants to move in, but the idea has residents saying “no” during tonight’s public hearing.
Thomas grigely fights to protect his neighborhood.
There are other industries that would fit better. This is not a good fit. It’s massive," Grigely said.
The Enfield native is talking about what may become of 113 North Maple Street.
The planning and zoning commission is reviewing a proposal for a half-a-million square foot distribution center.
The idea blindsided residents who only learned about it recently, just ahead of tonight’s public hearing.
"Certainly, we are concerned about that we are adjacent to a residential area," Grigely said.
Winstanley Enterprises is behind the proposed project.
A dairy supplier will share the facility with another tenant yet to be announced.
Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they’re concerned about noise and environmental pollution near the homes and a school.
Another major concern — the traffic impact study done during quarantine.
"We’re not using COVID data here," Matthew Skelle, Traffic engineer with Fuss and O'Neil said. "We are using legitimate approved by the Connecticut DOT volumes.
The study claims the data was compared to highway traffic measured a year ago from the recent research.
For Grigely, he sees more questions than answers tonight.
"The other half tenant b is unknown. How can you approve something you don’t know what it is?"
