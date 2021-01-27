ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Over the course of the last few weeks, residents and staff at assisted living facilities have been receiving their doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
The Atrium at Rocky Hill is an assisted living facility that specializes in memory care.
All 60 residents living at the facility have a type of memory impairment, whether it be dementia or Alzheimer’s.
“The difference with someone who has a cognitive impairment and someone who doesn't, when they present with some illnesses, they may not be able to tell you. So, you kind of have to go by the nonverbal things that they are saying,” said Christopher Holiday, care nurse supervisor at the Atrium at Rocky Hill.
Over the course of the last year, the facility has adapted to numerous changes and challenges, as strict visitation and safety guidelines are in place.
“We’re socially distant, so our hugs, our ability to show our residents that personal affection has been impacted greatly, their ability to see their family,” said Allyson Sweeney, executive director at the Atrium at Rocky Hill.
Now, residents and staff at the Atrium at Rocky Hill have started receiving their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with CVS Health.
Spirits are high, and the shots are providing hope for the future.
“Now with the vaccine, it’s amazing. We’ve been playing defense this whole time. We finally have an offensive play here,” said Martha Holmes, resident care director for the Atrium at Rocky Hill. “Knowing we have the vaccine, you feel more confident in giving care and being able to know you’re not going to get anyone sick and you’re not going to bring COVID home to your family.”
Staff hope members of the general public opt to receive the vaccine once it’s their turn in line.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
The Atrium will be holding one more vaccine clinic for staff and residents this upcoming Monday and then one more later on in February.
