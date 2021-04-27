EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- So far about 66 percent of Connecticut residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, health officials said the fight isn’t over yet.

Clinics like Community Health Center are now opening up for walk-ins at all of their locations, meaning no appointment is needed.

In fact, on Tuesday there were several people who went to the CHC vaccine site in East Hartford without an appointment to get a shot.

It's the moment Charles and Marie Hill have been waiting for. The grocery store workers finally had time to get their vaccines.

"The older generation doesn't know how to use computers, so it's difficult to even try to go online and make an appointment," Charles said.

The Hill say they can now feel at ease, especially since some customers don't like wearing masks.

"That I can be in public and have inside security in my body knowing that my chances of getting the disease is a lot less than without it," Marie said.

Anyone who wants to get a vaccine can pull up to any Community Health Center vaccine sites with no appointment at any time without any documents.

"You can just walk in or drive in. You don't necessarily need an appointment. If you had an appointment, keep it. If you wanted to make one, go ahead, but if you didn't have the time, come on by," said Mark Masselli, President & CEO of Community Health center.

Another vaccine push CHC has planned for the summer is to hit up beaches, amusement parks, and chambers of commerce to set up vaccine stations there.

"We want to get to everyone this summer. If you are going to the beach and want to have fun at an amusement park or hard at work and don't have a lot of time, so the health center is launching this ABC program.

Officials said inviting walk-ins in stead of requiring appointments will remove barriers, and hopefully increase the vaccination numbers in the state.

For people who have an appointment and just want to pull up whenever, you can do that, just cancel your appointment.

CHC adds if you want to get your second dose at their clinic and not at your original location, you can also do that.

