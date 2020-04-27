HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More people are calling for Governor Ned Lamont to reopen Connecticut
In Hartford, a stay-at-home protest took place on Monday as the state continues to look at how to carefully get people back to work.
State leaders, meanwhile, said they're eyeing June as the month to start to get things back up and running.
Monday's protest is not the first the first demonstration of its kind. Another took place last week.
They're being put on by a group calling itself the CT Liberty Rally.
Until the economy gets moving again, in its words, the protests will be more frequent and last longer.
The latest data available from Thursday showed about 30 percent of people in Connecticut were jobless.
Head of the Libertarian Party in Connecticut, Dan Reale, believes it's time to lift the stay-at-home restrictions.
"Our stance is businesses and individuals should make the decision," Reale said. "If you are elderly, you should self-isolate."
Demonstrators are expected to flood the capitol area on Monday in their cars.
Organizers refuted claims of being pro-virus. They said they know the COVID-19 threat is real. However, so are the unemployment hardships, they argue.
“We’re worried about a virus here but we also need to live life," Reale argued.
To boost turnout, it used what some might consider inflammatory language as seen in Twitter posts.
"Because it is house arrest and it is slavery," Reale said.
By slavery, Reale explains people are coerced to follow the restrictions.
Yet according to Gov. Ned Lamont, two-thirds of people are employed.
They are allowed access to the outdoors as long as social distancing is followed and if not, they're required to wear a mask.
Research group DataHaven released a report on how strict social distance saved 10,000 lives in the state so far.
It's concerned what would happen if those restrictions were immediately removed.
"If social distancing were to be lifted now and everyone would go back to work and events would continue to be held that the infection rate would jump up again and we‘d see many more people getting sick in a shorter period of time," said Mark Abraham with DataHaven.
The organizers believed the latest development of possibly reopening businesses in June, over the previously pondered May 20 date, is just moving the goal post.
Lamont has said each protester should walk through an ICU room and talk to healthcare workers. Then they would see why the state is not ready to open just yet.
(12) comments
Plenty of comments. Not sure if anyone read this. These protesters are morons. Also important to note that having to stay home during a pandemic is not slavery.
Libertarians are just former anarchists who've gotten too old to riot.
Brian Duffy~~Tariffville
I disagree, to open now would be reckless, self-centered and ignorant. Think of everybody, not just yourselves. Please learn what exponential growth is. When you do get back, start saving. Many are not prepared because they waste money on non-essentials. That is a choice, unpreparedness is the consequence. Don't expect everyone to get sick because of your selfishness.
I've actually been saving the official State of Connecticut numbers as they're published from day to day, and plugging them into a spreadsheet. New cases are linear. Growth is flat. Hospitalizations are declining. Growth is a fairly flat parabola, first rising very slowly, then flattening out, then dropping.
I am concerned that the people who are arguing to continue the shutdown seem unable to understand the difference between lifting the shutdown and removing the social distancing protocols. I admit that, whatever my own leanings are, I can't help but pay attention to the protesters' ability to understand the difference between the two. Removing the shutdown while leaving social distancing protocols in place sounds like a more reasonable stance than refusing to end the *shutdown* because the *social distancing protocols* are reportedly saving lives.
The shutdown is to create social distance. The social distance standards are for when you are out and about. We understand and want to go back to work as well. I would rather be shutdown for a couple more weeks than to have to do this again for longer.
The politicians don’t know how to open the state. They’re scared. First on their mind is how do my decisions affect my re-election chances.
Hi USA!!! That sounds an awful lot like an uneducated orange president that I know! Funny how all you have to do is replace the word state with country!
You don't know, then, that Connecticut's government is so strongly controlled by the opposition party that those on the side of the "uneducated orange president" don't even have a voice here.
Sure you do. State and local elections. Feel free to participate assuming you can vote.
I agree with CTYankee. Hey Vlad Lamont, WAKE UP!!! People can't survive until June! Put on your adult pants and stop letting Cuomo make the decisions for CT!!
I suggest they protest in NYC. That's where decisions are being made on what CT is going to do next.
