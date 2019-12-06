OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- Fire crews from several towns are battling multiple house fires in Old Saybrook.
The homes are in the Chalker Beach area, on Beach Road.
Officials reported the house fires before 5 p.m. on Friday.
No injuries have been reported.
Residents in the area were told to evacuate their homes as crews continue to battle the flames.
Power had to be turned off for part of the area.
PHOTOS: Multiple homes catch fire in Old Saybrook
Several roads in the area are closed to traffic.
It is unclear at this time what sparked the fires.
