MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – There is outrage over conditions at a local state park.
Wadsworth Falls in Middletown has become more popular these days during the pandemic and people are leaving trash everywhere.
The state park is known for its beautiful waterfall. It’s a fairly small park, but it’s growing in popularity.
Juan Sanchez and his family go there from Jersey City. He’s not working that much these days because of the coronavirus and his children like being outside.
“Some place to have fun with the family and these days, it’s difficult because of the virus and all that stuff,” Sanchez said.
While people are encouraged to take their trash with them or put it in large dumpsters, much of it is being left behind.
“We’ve been coming for about a month, trying to get it back to it’s normal state and it’s basically, it’s been trashed,” said Michael Pasquale.
Michael Pasquale is part of Friends of Wadsworth Falls. What he’s seeing these days is pretty disgusting.
“People are using the woods to urinate and defecate and then just leaving it there,” Pasquale said.
The state is aware of the problem.
“We have been responding at Wadsworth, increasing our staff there. We instituted an alcohol ban,” said Commissioner Katie Dykes, CT DEEP.
Neighbors say as soon as the state cleans up the park, it starts getting dirty again.
“We stopped by here and there. [There] was a ridiculous amount of trash,” said Karen Schwartz.
Another problem is the swimming area, which is now closed.
However, people are now swimming in the nearby river, which is not allows, and trash is ending up there as well.
(1) comment
barbarians can't even clean up after themselves
