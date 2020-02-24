HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There is controversy surrounding proposed changes to water rates for MDC customers.
The proposal would reduce prices for customers who buy more.
A public hearing was held on Monday night and many frustrated customers spoke out.
The Metropolitan District says this proposal would incentivize larger water use, but protesters say water is a public trust and not a corporate asset.
MDC is considering reducing the water rate for customers who use more than 600,000 gallons a day. This would likely benefit MDC’s biggest customer, Bloomfield-based Niagara Bottling.
“If Niagara were to take advantage of this, it won’t affect anyone. Your rates don’t increase, your rates actually decrease,” said Scott Jellison, CEO of MDC.
Right now, all customers currently pay $3.97 per hundred cubic feet of water.
The proposal would reduce that to $3.18 for customers using more than 600,000 gallons a day.
Protesters argue Niagara would unfairly benefit.
“So, to have a California company come in and essentially evade most of the charges we’re all paying to keep the state water clean is just not okay with us,” said Valeria Rossetti, Save Our Water CT.
Frustrated MDC customers say it’s a corporate giveaway, adding that Niagara should be charged more, not less, considering they are producing bottled water and there are environmental concerns.
MDC believes this proposed rate reduction would ultimately help keep water rates lower for other customers as well.
“And if a gallon over 600,000 gallons a day is used by anyone, including Niagara, that revenue is going to be shared with everyone in this room,” Jellison said.
A vote did not happen at the public meeting.
MDC says there could potentially be a vote in the coming weeks.
