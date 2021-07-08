MADISON, CT (WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa will bring heavy rain and severe wind gusts, prompting the concern for flooding along the shoreline.
Another major concern is potential power outages. The last time a tropical storm hit the state, hundreds of thousands of people were without power. This led many state leaders to criticize Eversource as being unprepared.
Eversource leaders said earlier this week that they are prepared for Elsa; they’ve already increased the number of call center employees working.
The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and the Commission on Fire Prevention and Control is offering tips to residents before and after the storm’s impact.
- Use portable generators outside and away from the home to prevent exhaust gasses from entering the house
- If your CO Detector sounds, evacuate the home and call the fire department. They can come to check for the presence of CO and also check your fuel burning appliances for problems
- During power outages many people choose to use candles to provide light in their home. Candles are open flames and can ignite any nearby combustibles. Blow out candle when you leave a room or use flashlights as a safer alternative
- If outside or while driving, be especially aware of the potential for downed power lines. They are often tangled in trees and might not be easily visible. Any downed wire must be considered live so keep at least 10-15 feet away from any downed wires
- Downed wires can also come in contact with other items; fences, guardrails and or roadside signs and can potentially energize them as well, which can cause an electrocution hazard
- Street flooding is a probable outcome from this storm. If you see water covering the roadway, you cannot easily determine the depth of the water so do not drive through standing water, it is always safer to go around. Remember, Don’t drown, go around
- Check your sump pump before the storm to ensure it is working properly. If your basement does flood, avoid entering the standing water to prevent contamination from possible sewage. Also stay away from any electrical fixtures in the basement and have the water removed as soon as you can
