AVON, CT (WFSB) -- In Avon, signs are posted along what locals call the town’s last country road.
Those signs are trying to stop development along the golf course and Farmington river.
Nothing has been formally submitted to the town yet, but people behind the signs want to protect the beauty of the land.
The views on nod road are breathtaking
“It’s beautiful you drive down this road and you get views of the mountain the tower,” said Christopher Carville, who calls the scenic Nod Road home.
“My dad grew up in Avon, I grew up on this road, my family grew up on this road, so I really hate to see this developed past what it is right now,” he said.
Keystone Development is getting ready to submit an application to the town of Avon to redevelop Blue Fox Run Golf Course.
Rough plans call to build a new 18-hole course and condos and homes on the private property.
“Taking into consideration the neighborhood and what would be built there aesthetically pleasing and fit into New England, I would think that would be their prerogative that they could decide what they want to do with it,” said Michelle Davis, of Avon.
People in town against the idea formed Nod Road Preservation this year, and have raised thousands of dollars to stop development.
“The majority of our supporters, and we have hundreds and hundreds of them, don’t live on Nod Road but they use it for their commute every day or they bike on it hike on it,” said Robin Baran, of Avon.
The plans also say about 170 acres of land would remain untouched, but supporters of ‘Save Nod Road’ fear the plans would still change the landscape.
“There’s very little undeveloped land in this town we would hate to see this basically developed forever,” Carville said.
Avon’s director of Planning said right now, nothing is imminent.
The developer is checking to see what part of the property can be developed on because it’s a wetland.
An application likely won’t be submitted for at least another couple months.
