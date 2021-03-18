ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- Ansonia police are alerting residents to a complaint about a group of people impersonating officers.
On Thursday morning police were notified about a Toyota Camry or Honda that had blue and red flashing lights, and was trying to pull cars over in the Wakelee Avenue and Franklin Street area.
The car was occupied by three or four people.
While Ansonia police said they do have unmarked vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens, “all employees driving those vehicles will be in either uniform or clearly identifiable as a police officer.”
Drivers are reminded that if an unmarked vehicle tries to pull you over and you aren’t sure if it’s an officer or not, drive the speed limit, go to a well-populated area before stopping, or call 911 to report the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.