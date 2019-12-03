(WFSB) – Following Winter Storm Abel, there is a concern about the snow melting and freezing overnight.
Folks are being advised to be extra careful on sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots.
Black ice could be hard to see at night and in the early morning, so before getting into your car, it’s a good idea to sand those icy areas.
“Throwing a little bit of sand down on the sidewalks, going a little slower on the roads just to make sure, putting on my high beams on the dark roads to make sure I’m not going on black ice,” said Kevin Kennure.
Depending on which town you live in, Winter Storm Abel impacted towns and cities in different ways.
Areas like Granby saw up to 17 inches, while New Haven hardly had 2 inches of snow.
As crews all over the state plowed roads and highways, traffic moved along fine for much of the day on Tuesday.
However, some side roads in areas like Bristol were slicker than others.
And when it comes to cold weather safety, you should also make sure fire hydrants near where you live are always accessible to first responders in case there is an emergency.
“Make sure you shovel out your fire hydrants. Sometimes they’re difficult to find,” said Deputy Chief Mark Martin, Bristol Fire Department.
Another thing to keep in mind is the cold weather can be especially hard on car batteries. If your car battery is more than three years old, you should consider getting a new one.
